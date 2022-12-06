[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on December 6

Hello, I'd like to inform you about the updates and bug fixes.
[Additional content]
- Durahan Weapon Skill Added 'Restrained Anger'
- Added the ability to move directly to the central seal room through the recovered seal seat
- Added 'On/Off Show Off Screen Enemies with Icon' to option (remove existing shortcut)
- Add 'Turn on/off by pressing the ultimate Skill twice quickly' to the option
[Correction]
- Modifying the Monster Configuration in Chapter 2
- Change the configuration of some chapters to a central sealable form immediately after horsepower recovery
- In the case of the area where horsepower has been recovered, change to a form that can be moved to the central seal room at any time using Jewel of Matagot
- Remove Durahan Weapon Skill 'Safety Device'
[Fixing the balance]
- Never Die lowers some monsters' attack power in Black Cat difficulty
- Slightly increase the experience of getting in the water when dealing with enemies
