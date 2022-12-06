 Skip to content

BLACK WITCHCRAFT update for 6 December 2022

[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on December 6

Hello, I'd like to inform you about the updates and bug fixes.

[Additional content]

  • Durahan Weapon Skill Added 'Restrained Anger'
  • Added the ability to move directly to the central seal room through the recovered seal seat
  • Added 'On/Off Show Off Screen Enemies with Icon' to option (remove existing shortcut)
  • Add 'Turn on/off by pressing the ultimate Skill twice quickly' to the option

[Correction]

  • Modifying the Monster Configuration in Chapter 2
  • Change the configuration of some chapters to a central sealable form immediately after horsepower recovery
  • In the case of the area where horsepower has been recovered, change to a form that can be moved to the central seal room at any time using Jewel of Matagot
  • Remove Durahan Weapon Skill 'Safety Device'

[Fixing the balance]

  • Never Die lowers some monsters' attack power in Black Cat difficulty
  • Slightly increase the experience of getting in the water when dealing with enemies

