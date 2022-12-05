 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Arma Reforger Experimental update for 5 December 2022

0.9.7.48 Experimental Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10077991 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention soldiers,

We updated the game today, the 5th of December. Read on our forums.

0.9.7.48 Changelog (incremental from 0.9.7.46)

  • Fixed: Backend Crash when the player is removed during authentication
  • Fixed: Crash when inheritance of unrelated classes, fixes crash on modded loadouts
  • Fixed: Script error when entering a turret compartment with an empty weapon slot
  • Fixed: Conflict: Wrong assets spawned around relay towers
  • Fixed: Leaning not replicated properly
  • Fixed: Character state stayed modified even after the item in hand was deleted
  • Fixed: Crash because HelicopterControllerComponent doesn't perform validity check when running simulation
  • Added: custom arsenal into combat ops and the possibility to save loadout and spawn with it

Enfusion Blender Tools

  • Changed: TXA export is done through Workbench Bridge (running a version of Workbench is necessary)
  • Tweaked: Significant improvement to TXA exporter speed while exporting more complex actions
  • Fixed: Exporting of weapon IK poses
  • Changed: New TXA export interface
  • Better general look - no longer need to expand the right panel to see parameters
  • Export profiles & diff poses are reliably stored in the file itself
  • Ability to search through export profiles and diff poses

Changed files in this update

Depot 1890861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link