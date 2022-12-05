0.9.7.48 Experimental Update

Attention soldiers,
We updated the game today, the 5th of December. Read on our forums.
0.9.7.48 Changelog (incremental from 0.9.7.46)
- Fixed: Backend Crash when the player is removed during authentication
- Fixed: Crash when inheritance of unrelated classes, fixes crash on modded loadouts
- Fixed: Script error when entering a turret compartment with an empty weapon slot
- Fixed: Conflict: Wrong assets spawned around relay towers
- Fixed: Leaning not replicated properly
- Fixed: Character state stayed modified even after the item in hand was deleted
- Fixed: Crash because HelicopterControllerComponent doesn't perform validity check when running simulation
- Added: custom arsenal into combat ops and the possibility to save loadout and spawn with it
Enfusion Blender Tools
- Changed: TXA export is done through Workbench Bridge (running a version of Workbench is necessary)
- Tweaked: Significant improvement to TXA exporter speed while exporting more complex actions
- Fixed: Exporting of weapon IK poses
- Changed: New TXA export interface
- Better general look - no longer need to expand the right panel to see parameters
- Export profiles & diff poses are reliably stored in the file itself
- Ability to search through export profiles and diff poses
Changed files in this update