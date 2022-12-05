Now you can store items in up to 60 slots in storage chests in the world,
and they will persist through the save game.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 5 December 2022
Starage chests improved
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Now you can store items in up to 60 slots in storage chests in the world,
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update