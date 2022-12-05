 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 5 December 2022

Added popups on item pick

Share · View all patches · Build 10077467 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added small popups with item names and rarity, to bring additional clarity.

Popups can be disabled in game settings.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2115591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link