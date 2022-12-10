 Skip to content

流光記憶之灰 Grayscale Memories update for 10 December 2022

Spanish Version Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Spanish version has been released now.
Thanks to:
Esteban Ectaymech @ The Film Digest
https://filmdigest.space/

流光記憶之灰 Grayscale Memories Content Depot 1645781
