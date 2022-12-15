Free additional characters vol. 4 update!

An update including the additional characters vol. 4 was implemented today!
Here are the details of the update
Added playable characters
-
The Count of Monte Cristo
-
Ushiwakamaru
Added 4 new color variations and color palettes for all characters
Added new BGM
-
Added "IKUSA BAYASHI, IZA MAIRU!" and "The Astral Prison"
-
Added 10 remastered version tracks from "MELTY BLOOD Actress Again"
Added several new stories to Single Play Mode
-
Added "The Count of Monte Cristo" and "Ushiwakamaru" stories
-
Added the largest "Boss Rush" yet
Added approximately 530 free words to Titles
Added Spanish, French, and Brazilian Portuguese to the supported languages!
For the details of the bug fixes and character balances, click here to check out in the official site
※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※※
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1372280/MELTY_BLOOD_TYPE_LUMINA/
Thank you for your continuous support.
Changed files in this update