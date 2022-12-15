 Skip to content

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA update for 15 December 2022

Free additional characters vol. 4 update!

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA update for 15 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update including the additional characters vol. 4 was implemented today!

Here are the details of the update

Added playable characters


  • The Count of Monte Cristo

  • Ushiwakamaru

Added 4 new color variations and color palettes for all characters

Added new BGM

  • Added "IKUSA BAYASHI, IZA MAIRU!" and "The Astral Prison"
  • Added 10 remastered version tracks from "MELTY BLOOD Actress Again"

Added several new stories to Single Play Mode

  • Added "The Count of Monte Cristo" and "Ushiwakamaru" stories
  • Added the largest "Boss Rush" yet

Added approximately 530 free words to Titles

Added Spanish, French, and Brazilian Portuguese to the supported languages!

For the details of the bug fixes and character balances, click here to check out in the official site

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1372280/MELTY_BLOOD_TYPE_LUMINA/

Thank you for your continuous support.

