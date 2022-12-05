 Skip to content

Empire Chronicles update for 5 December 2022

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.200) - Major Update

5 December 2022

  • New areas open: Thornburry Thickets and Huntingridge Village (Available after activating Ashtondale Keep).
  • New quest added for Arman's party in Huntingridge Village.
  • New comic style panels added to the end of Swans's Chapter 2.
  • New upgrades added Ashtondale Keep.
  • Food can now be added to the toolbelt and ate from there.
  • Busts added for Brothel girls.
  • New comic style panel added to the end of Sheridan's Chapter 2.
  • New comic style panel added to the start of Lumi's Chapter.
  • New fishing hook added to fish vendor in Warrington.
  • Can create iron wood axes at the carprentry station.
  • Magic mining picks now have increased chance to mine ore.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed a graphics glitch with Volley skill.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed a graphics glitch with Flame shock.

