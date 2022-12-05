Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.200) - Major Update
- New areas open: Thornburry Thickets and Huntingridge Village (Available after activating Ashtondale Keep).
- New quest added for Arman's party in Huntingridge Village.
- New comic style panels added to the end of Swans's Chapter 2.
- New upgrades added Ashtondale Keep.
- Food can now be added to the toolbelt and ate from there.
- Busts added for Brothel girls.
- New comic style panel added to the end of Sheridan's Chapter 2.
- New comic style panel added to the start of Lumi's Chapter.
- New fishing hook added to fish vendor in Warrington.
- Can create iron wood axes at the carprentry station.
- Magic mining picks now have increased chance to mine ore.
- Bug Fix: Fixed a graphics glitch with Volley skill.
- Bug Fix: Fixed a graphics glitch with Flame shock.
Changed files in this update