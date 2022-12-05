- Comparing Items in your inventory updated for better visibility. Cape shoulders and pickaxe now display properly
- Updated some spell descriptions and changed the locked spells icons
Isles of Etherion update for 5 December 2022
Hotfix V0.4.4.1 is now live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Wild Mage - Phantom Twilight Content Depot 771771
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update