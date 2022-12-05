 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isles of Etherion update for 5 December 2022

Hotfix V0.4.4.1 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10077063 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Comparing Items in your inventory updated for better visibility. Cape shoulders and pickaxe now display properly
  • Updated some spell descriptions and changed the locked spells icons

Changed files in this update

Wild Mage - Phantom Twilight Content Depot 771771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link