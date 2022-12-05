Version 0.7.17.0 - Day / Night Cycle Update - Patch Notes:
- added day / night cycle and controls to alter simulation speed
- added real time lighting / shadow changes according to relative sun position, including daily shadow traversal, and yearly change in shadow pitch / length due to planet declination
- rearranged UI elements to optimize visibility of the game world
- fixed bounding sphere of structure models to prevent visibility glitches at certain zoom levels and view angles
- improved load time of full city
