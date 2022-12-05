 Skip to content

Rheksetor update for 5 December 2022

Version 0.7.17.0 - Day / Night Cycle Update

Build 10076589

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.7.17.0 - Day / Night Cycle Update - Patch Notes:

  • added day / night cycle and controls to alter simulation speed
  • added real time lighting / shadow changes according to relative sun position, including daily shadow traversal, and yearly change in shadow pitch / length due to planet declination
  • rearranged UI elements to optimize visibility of the game world
  • fixed bounding sphere of structure models to prevent visibility glitches at certain zoom levels and view angles
  • improved load time of full city

