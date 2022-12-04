 Skip to content

Last Call BBS update for 4 December 2022

UPDATE: Fix for 20th Century Food Court delete bug

Share · View all patches · Build 10076440

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update fixes a bug where you could delete undeletable machines (like inputs) in 20th Century Food Court by left clicking and right clicking on them at the same time.

