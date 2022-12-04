Today's update fixes a bug where you could delete undeletable machines (like inputs) in 20th Century Food Court by left clicking and right clicking on them at the same time.
Last Call BBS update for 4 December 2022
UPDATE: Fix for 20th Century Food Court delete bug
Patchnotes via Steam Community
