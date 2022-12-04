World Boss Insights: Designing the LazarBeam Founder’s Pack - NOW LIVE

We hope you like gingerbread… because LazarBeam definitely does! To even things up with Fresh, we have launched the new LazarBeam Founder’s Pack. Featuring a deliciously creative gingerbread-themed skin, this bundle is perfect for getting your start in World Boss in the lead up to silly season. You can now find the LazarBeam Founder’s Pack as purchasable DLC through the Steam store.

To celebrate the launch of this amazing bundle, we caught up with one of PlaySide’s artists, Ruby Trumble, to discuss how the Concept Team lovingly-crafted LazarBeam’s holiday-inspired outfit.

Hi! What's your name and title?

My name is Ruby Trumble and I'm an Associate Concept Artist at PlaySide!

What was it like being briefed to make a skin and weapon for LazarBeam? We all know Lannan loves his gingerbread.

It was a fun challenge to work within the brief he provided and find ways to think outside the box! We tried a handful of different directions before going ahead with the gingerbread idea, which also leant itself to some interesting weapon ideas as well. We wanted to design something fun and light-hearted to keep in line with Lannan's persona.



Early concepts for the LazarBeam character skin

How would you refer to World Boss' visual aesthetic?

World Boss is a futuristic casual shooter with a simple but bold aesthetic. This means we try to prioritise having a clear shape, colour and silhouette read over intricate detail, since we want players to be able to identify everything at a glance!

What considerations did you have making the skin and weapon work in the world of World Boss?

There were a few technical limitations to consider. For gun skins, they need to look cool from both a third person view and a first person view when the player equips it, so it's important to consider the placement of certain details and balance the visibility of these elements with a clean read that doesn't distract from gameplay. Character skins need to work with the 3D rig so everything looks good when players move around. This means the character skins need to share similar proportions and anatomy.

What would Ruby's World Boss skin look like?

I would want it to be frog themed with lots of cute and bubbly shapes!

