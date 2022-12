Well, I bet it's a sort of surprise to see that blue update button twice in one day! Here are the changes for version 1.0.2:

Fixed an issue where music from level selected levels could continue to play after beating them and going to the main menu

Fixed an issue where rockets fired were not reset

Updated Chapter 1, Level 12 to have a more zoomed out camera so that the player can see more of the level elements

We hope that you are all enjoying the game!