Vayan update for 4 December 2022

In the hands of players, improvements after feedback from players.

Build 10076220 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New "Casino Roulette" arena! Are you lucky?
  • Fixed the cannon shot on the client side.
  • Fixed the camera movement on the final podium on the client side.
  • The banner is now lootable again when a player drops it after a 1 second delay.
  • Increased the range of normal player attacks. Striking is now more permissive.
  • Improved the visibility of arena rules in the HUD.
  • The Plant monster now generates combo points like its other co-workers.
  • Changed the barrel throwing mechanic which was often misunderstood, I'm waiting for your feedback ;)
  • The "E" bubble for picking up now only appears on items you can pick up.
  • Destroying opposing barrels now earns points, be careful not to destroy your own barrels!
  • The animation of the tooltips has been improved to be more visible.
  • The bubble of players with a key disappears once used.
  • Added a counter above the flag that increases if you don't let go of it! Rumor has it that it multiplies the points.
  • It is no longer possible to move the camera in the main menu of the game, your life has changed considerably with this change!
  • We found the viewers' nicknames invisible, they agreed to become visible again!

