- New "Casino Roulette" arena! Are you lucky?
- Fixed the cannon shot on the client side.
- Fixed the camera movement on the final podium on the client side.
- The banner is now lootable again when a player drops it after a 1 second delay.
- Increased the range of normal player attacks. Striking is now more permissive.
- Improved the visibility of arena rules in the HUD.
- The Plant monster now generates combo points like its other co-workers.
- Changed the barrel throwing mechanic which was often misunderstood, I'm waiting for your feedback ;)
- The "E" bubble for picking up now only appears on items you can pick up.
- Destroying opposing barrels now earns points, be careful not to destroy your own barrels!
- The animation of the tooltips has been improved to be more visible.
- The bubble of players with a key disappears once used.
- Added a counter above the flag that increases if you don't let go of it! Rumor has it that it multiplies the points.
- It is no longer possible to move the camera in the main menu of the game, your life has changed considerably with this change!
- We found the viewers' nicknames invisible, they agreed to become visible again!
Vayan update for 4 December 2022
In the hands of players, improvements after feedback from players.
