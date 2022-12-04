- Updated: UI elements
- Updated: Level design elements
- Updated: Data
- Updated: Calculations of experience given to party characters who are incapacitated at the end of each battle victory
Athereon: Advent I update for 4 December 2022
BUILD_2022.12.04b1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update