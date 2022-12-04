 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Swarm update for 4 December 2022

BETA 0.5.2 Is here !

Share · View all patches · Build 10076028 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


The Swarm Beta 5.2 is now live !

Bug Fix :

  • Hammerhead Animation now works fine
  • Projectiles now epxlodes at different times (performance issues)
  • Tutorial stuck issue is now fixed
  • Some random messages in the main menu wasn't displaying properly
  • Player was redirected to the menu when being too far from the center of the map
  • Player could stay stuck with a loaded shot

New Feature :

  • New Boss : Tardigrade
  • New Notification system
  • New Boss unlocking system
  • New Power : Void Burst
  • Added : Visual effect on the player when shot is fully charged

New Boss : Tardigrade

New Power : Void Burst
Power recharge when you are vulnerable.

Changes :

  • Boss can now be unlocked by getting over challenges

Discord Server is also on its way !

Changed files in this update

Depot 2216181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link