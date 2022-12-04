BETA 0.5.2 Is here !

The Swarm Beta 5.2 is now live !
Bug Fix :
- Hammerhead Animation now works fine
- Projectiles now epxlodes at different times (performance issues)
- Tutorial stuck issue is now fixed
- Some random messages in the main menu wasn't displaying properly
- Player was redirected to the menu when being too far from the center of the map
- Player could stay stuck with a loaded shot
New Feature :
- New Boss : Tardigrade
- New Notification system
- New Boss unlocking system
- New Power : Void Burst
- Added : Visual effect on the player when shot is fully charged
Power recharge when you are vulnerable.
Changes :
- Boss can now be unlocked by getting over challenges
