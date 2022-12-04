Dwarven Skykeep | Post-release Hot-fix #5

Greetings magicians!

Our dwarven engineers continue toiling in the workshops to bring you more improvements to the Dwarven Skykeep and fixing more of the issues and bugs. Read more in the patch notes below.

Patch notes:

Fixes:

Fixed missing cards that should've been added to Dwarfopedia upon discovery, i.e. Chambers

Fixed Courier Boots artifact bug when Dr.Kness was running around the ladders

Fixed typos and errors in English, Russian, Ukrainian and German localizations

Mac OS - specific error that prevented players from clicking anything after launching the game is now fixed

Quality of Life:

Added tooltips to skip dialogues and cutscenes

Now you can skip the intro using Esc and go straight into the tutorial

Irinia the card trader is now easier to find in Dwarven City

New settings option: camera shaking

With camera shaking turned on frequency and amplitude of camera shaking is reduced

Removed tooltip with mission goals after Day 1

Double click and hold click are now swapped. Now double click equals pressing E (interaction with room) and double click is melee attack (given that you have appropriate artifact)

While you do deckbuilding & artifact selection in-between missions players will now see goals of an upcoming mission

As always, dwarven workshop never stops, and we'll bring you more updates in the near future. Thank you for playing Dwarven Skykeep!

