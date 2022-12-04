 Skip to content

Imperial Ambitions Beta Playtest update for 4 December 2022

Unit animations are here!

Build 10075826 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes:

  • Western cavalary and infantry units are animated during moving and attacking melee or ranged.
  • The musket fire creates smoke.
  • Bloom effect added.
  • Recolorization effect for more vivid colors.
  • Borders are changed with influence map.
  • Now the main camera can follow the selected unit if you choose.
  • Fix: "Attack Not Allowed" UI image incorrectly showing when trying to attack peaceful opponents.
  • New mainmenu logo updated.

If you have missed the opportunity to join the playtest, it will be available until 7th of December.

