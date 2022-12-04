Unit animations are here!

Patch notes:
- Western cavalary and infantry units are animated during moving and attacking melee or ranged.
- The musket fire creates smoke.
- Bloom effect added.
- Recolorization effect for more vivid colors.
- Borders are changed with influence map.
- Now the main camera can follow the selected unit if you choose.
- Fix: "Attack Not Allowed" UI image incorrectly showing when trying to attack peaceful opponents.
- New mainmenu logo updated.
If you have missed the opportunity to join the playtest, it will be available until 7th of December.
Changed files in this update