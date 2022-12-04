 Skip to content

HellEscape update for 4 December 2022

New Stage! New Enemies! New Artifacts! And more..

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added stage: 'Plains of Terror', but without the boss fight (yet).
  • Added enemies: 'Rot', 'Clawer', 'Evil Eye', 'Blood Beast', 'Angel of Pain'.
  • Added achievements: 'Rot Slayer', 'Clawer Slayer', 'Evil Eye Slayer', 'Angel of Pain Slayer', 'Maestro'.
  • Optimized level previews to load stages menu faster.
  • Made 'Animal Domination' stronger.
  • Added stronger buff to enemies once 'The Inevitable' spawn.
  • Added better reward for defeating 'The Inevitable' (also made them slightly stronger).
  • Made 'Ballistra' slightly stronger.
  • Added artifacts: 'Toothpick', 'Energy Bar', 'Robber Gloves', 'Fire Extinguisher', 'Thawing Potion', 'Antidote'.
  • Made 'Rogue' ultimate weaker.
  • Fixed 'Daily Challenge' title in "Played Stages" stats.
  • Fixed broken 'Travel East' mission.
  • Made 'Travel East' out of circle damage bigger and ignore armor.
  • Tiny graphics improvements.
  • Switched completed / incomplete achievement background colors to match the colors in Powerups.
  • Added 'Breach And Disrupt' mission to Daily Challenges.

