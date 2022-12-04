 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 4 December 2022

Update 1.58-3 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug with respawned plants sometimes cannot be picked up

  • After some trigonometry math, I finally figured out a way to smooth out the camera panning. It should feel much better now.

  • Added a "portal" on the guard towers in Oblenska - you can now climb on top of them.

