Fixed a bug with respawned plants sometimes cannot be picked up
After some trigonometry math, I finally figured out a way to smooth out the camera panning. It should feel much better now.
Added a "portal" on the guard towers in Oblenska - you can now climb on top of them.
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 4 December 2022
Update 1.58-3 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
