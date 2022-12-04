【1205】游戏更新，新增隐藏部分特效功能

新增功能
- 隐藏部分特效功能。
- 游戏内调整分辨率和窗口模式。
羁绊
(6) 弓道改为+2弹道。
其他
- 存档性能优化，非正常退出导致存档文件损坏的问题应该是会减少了。
- 非正常退出导致无法游戏修复办法：https://metol.notion.site/metol/b7a2d6f2f6b647c09dc2d5fa149dda13
- 尝试修复吸取大量灵气很卡的问题。
- 修复陷阵符BUG。
*关于卡巴斯基报毒问题作者暂时无法通过更新解决，可以尝试关闭卡巴斯基，和将报毒的的文件添加到白名单。
