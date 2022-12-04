 Skip to content

Infinite Tao update for 4 December 2022

【1205】游戏更新，新增隐藏部分特效功能

Share · View all patches · Build 10075659 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

新增功能

  • 隐藏部分特效功能。
  • 游戏内调整分辨率和窗口模式。

羁绊
(6) 弓道改为+2弹道。

其他

*关于卡巴斯基报毒问题作者暂时无法通过更新解决，可以尝试关闭卡巴斯基，和将报毒的的文件添加到白名单。

