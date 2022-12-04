 Skip to content

Tear of Time: Lost memory update for 4 December 2022

Small fix v1.1.42

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bugs with collisions in the reactor room of the spaceship. Fixed a bug with light when teleporting through a campfire. Other little things.

Tear of Time: Lost memory Content Depot 1802921
