Card Craft
Early Access Update v0.30
This is our biggest update yet!
ART & DESIGN
- New Card Art and Updated Card Design
- Background Art for the Combat Matches
- Background Art for the Start Screen and Shops
- Updated Font for Quests and UI
- Card Names and Card Tooltips
- New Overworld Map Art
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Mid-Game Auto Save feature
- Escape button toggles the options menu during any game mode.
BALANCE
- Small buff to some number based hero powers.
- Lowered overall difficulty. Difficulty modifiers will be added in the future.
OTHER
- Exit Button now quits game as expected
