Card Craft update for 4 December 2022

Update v0.30

4 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Card Craft
Early Access Update v0.30

This is our biggest update yet!

ART & DESIGN

  • New Card Art and Updated Card Design
  • Background Art for the Combat Matches
  • Background Art for the Start Screen and Shops
  • Updated Font for Quests and UI
  • Card Names and Card Tooltips
  • New Overworld Map Art

QUALITY OF LIFE

  • Mid-Game Auto Save feature
  • Escape button toggles the options menu during any game mode.

BALANCE

  • Small buff to some number based hero powers.
  • Lowered overall difficulty. Difficulty modifiers will be added in the future.

OTHER

  • Exit Button now quits game as expected

