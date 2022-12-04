 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Breadbox update for 4 December 2022

Update - Fix to the emulator shutdown procedure

Share · View all patches · Build 10075406 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix to the emulator shutdown procedure when exiting the simulator view and emulator is still running.
  • Disabled most UI sounds on the Main Menu.
  • Added missing mouse hover texts to user interface panels in the simulation view.
  • Added cancel function when creating a new tape or disc.
  • Plus some other small changes.

Changed files in this update

Breadbox Content Depot 1770441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link