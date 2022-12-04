Update - Fix to the emulator shutdown procedure

- Fix to the emulator shutdown procedure when exiting the simulator view and emulator is still running.
- Disabled most UI sounds on the Main Menu.
- Added missing mouse hover texts to user interface panels in the simulation view.
- Added cancel function when creating a new tape or disc.
- Plus some other small changes.
