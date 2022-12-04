 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Combat Troops VR update for 4 December 2022

Latest update for December 4th

Share · View all patches · Build 10075281 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Difficulty level reduced
-"View distance" settings added to graphic options
-Haptic feedback/vibrations for controllers
-Jump bug
-Enemy helicopter and vehicle improvements

Next update:
-modified inventory system.

Salut!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1817121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link