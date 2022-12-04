 Skip to content

List: Game of Candles update for 4 December 2022

Update 2 12/4/22

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update for List: Game of Candles is now available:

Fixed

  • Fixed a menu bug that effected current players with saved settings
  • Fixed a tutorial bug that improperly loads first night

Build .75

