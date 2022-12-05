0.584.4 - The Way of The Exploding Ship

- New reaction explosion visual effect, with destroyed ship parts now flying through space.
- Improved the performance of the explosion shader and added it to the shader cache, so the first explosion in a game won’t cause a lag spike anymore.
- Tactical markers of ships that exploded will now disappear immediately.
- Moonlets and other big entities won’t appear too close to each other anymore.
- The search and Rescue team will not ask you if you have seen any disabled ships if they can see a derelict ship themselves.
- Fixed a race condition in HUD initialization that caused tuning settings specific to a type of HUD you are using to not show up in the Tuning menu at random times
- Changed the visual prompt for “waiting for a keypress” when adding keybind to the Settings / Controls menu to be visible when the bloom option is disabled.
- When you send your crew over to salvage a derelict ship, they will refuel it when they reach their destination, not when they launch from your craft. This prevents a derelict from booting up prematurely and acting without crew direction.
- Derelict ships that your crew judges are too damaged to attempt salvage will be actually damaged if you tow them back with a salvage manipulator.
- Derelict options would not show up if there were hostile ships or drones nearby, even if you were not aware of them and they were not aware of you.
- Improved performance of the derelicts - they will now use far less resources than a working ship uses.
- The storyteller module is now more aware of the performance considerations and will attempt not to trigger two demanding events in close proximity.
- Improved performance of nanodrone systems.
- In an exclusive full-screen mode, the resolution scale slider did not work immediately and required a game restart or changing the display mode.
- Carbon Anomaly would not de-spawn after the first appearance, causing degraded performance and constant music shift.
- You can now use a custom paint job for the Vulture Prospector with custom-vulture-prospector.png file.
- Adjusted the physical shape of AT-K225 simulation again. The previous collider could be overzealous and accounted ore hitting the sides of your ship as cargo briefly.
- When discussing a location with another ship and astrogating to another location while still having comms open, the event exposed to you will now be based on the location the ship you were talking to was when you started, not the new location of your ship. This includes when you both astrogate to a new location.
- Adjusted in-ring astrogation trajectory abort conditions. Speeding over the required velocity will not disable the trajectory immediately anymore.
- Changing your active crew will update the relative skill indicators on the hiring tab immediately.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 5 December 2022
0.584.4 - The Way of The Exploding Ship
Patchnotes via Steam Community
