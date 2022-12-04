 Skip to content

Search update for 4 December 2022

2022.12.4 Update Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Added Hit Recover for some enemies

  2. Fixed the animation display of running to the edge of the platform and then falling in the air

  3. Adjust the attack frequency of some enemies

