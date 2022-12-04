2022.12.4 Update Patch

Hello players, the following is the update:
-
Added Hit Recover for some enemies
-
Fixed the animation display of running to the edge of the platform and then falling in the air
-
Adjust the attack frequency of some enemies
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello players, the following is the update:
Added Hit Recover for some enemies
Fixed the animation display of running to the edge of the platform and then falling in the air
Adjust the attack frequency of some enemies
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update