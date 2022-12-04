December 4th Update

Fixed a bug where the death xp screen and the post-credits logo wouldn't skip with Steam Input controllers.
It's a PC-only update, pretty much useless for consoles.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed a bug where the death xp screen and the post-credits logo wouldn't skip with Steam Input controllers.
It's a PC-only update, pretty much useless for consoles.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update