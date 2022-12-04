 Skip to content

Wally and the FANTASTIC PREDATORS update for 4 December 2022

December 4th Update

Build 10074807

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where the death xp screen and the post-credits logo wouldn't skip with Steam Input controllers.

It's a PC-only update, pretty much useless for consoles.

Wally and the FANTASTIC PREDATORS Content Depot 1077451
Linux Wally and the FANTASTIC PREDATORS Depot Depot 1077452
