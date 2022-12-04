- Set max 3rd person camera distance to 75. This is half the 1.4.1 update.
- Slightly decreased gravity. It should feel good now.
- Slightly reduced jump slowdown.
- Fixed jump slowdown not applying to goalkeepers.
Pro Soccer Online update for 4 December 2022
Beta 1.4.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Pro Soccer Online Content Depot 1583321
