Pro Soccer Online update for 4 December 2022

Beta 1.4.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Set max 3rd person camera distance to 75. This is half the 1.4.1 update.
  • Slightly decreased gravity. It should feel good now.
  • Slightly reduced jump slowdown.
  • Fixed jump slowdown not applying to goalkeepers.

