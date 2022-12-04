 Skip to content

Fantasteroids update for 4 December 2022

Small Update v1.0.3

Build 10074769

Cleaned up some bugs and UI glitches
You can no longer accidentally switch skin while scrolling on the leaderboard
Added support for more alphabets in steam usernames

