- Now the game supports windows 7 system, but in order to match the windows 7 system, the game clarity will be compromised
- Optimize the link speed
- Fix the following achievements that cannot be completed.
Great love without borders
Boundless Love
Supreme Patience
The Clue From the Radio
The Best Dad Ever
All clues
- Remove the wrong achievement: Dual Strike
黄泉：孤岛惊魂 update for 4 December 2022
December 4 update notes
