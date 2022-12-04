 Skip to content

黄泉：孤岛惊魂 update for 4 December 2022

December 4 update notes

Build 10074741 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Now the game supports windows 7 system, but in order to match the windows 7 system, the game clarity will be compromised
  2. Optimize the link speed
  3. Fix the following achievements that cannot be completed.
    Great love without borders
    Boundless Love
    Supreme Patience
    The Clue From the Radio
    The Best Dad Ever
    All clues
  4. Remove the wrong achievement: Dual Strike

