Nightfall Comes update for 4 December 2022

Version 1204.22 Update

Version 1204.22 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
<UPDATE>
  • Fixed a bug where the cooldown was can decrease to less than 0 seconds.
    This patch will fix the problem of infinitely accumulating Dwarf's Unstoppable skill.
  • The problem of clicking the mouse on the low wall of the chapel has been corrected.
  • In the first encounter with a werewolf, the problem of the werewolf's lines appearing in the playable character was corrected.
  • Dwarf's Tactics: Leap is removed, and the Tactics: Charging Tank are added.
<BALANCING>
  • All playerable characters' attackrate has been increased little by little.
    In particular, the overall attackrate of the Knight was increased by 15%.
  • Knight's HP increased by 15%.
  • Dwarf's Unstoppable charge requirement has been reduced from 36 to 30.
  • Dwarf's Earthquake attackrate increased by 10%.
  • Werewolf's Charge cooldown decreased from 10 seconds to 7 seconds.
  • Werewolf's stamina requirement for Mutilation has been reduced from 4 to 3.
  • The parrying latency of the Knight and Vampire increased from 0.3 seconds to 0.35 seconds.
  • Vampires' skill animations are getting faster.
  • All regional supervisors, except Wyvern, have increased their HP by 15% ~ 20%.
  • The drop rate of all items has increased by about 10%.
  • Some monsters' HP has been adjusted slightly.
  • The effectiveness of some relics has increased.
  • Enemies appearing in the second half of the region have slightly decreased in HP.

