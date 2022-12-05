Changelog for 05-12-2022

05-12-2022
Added:
- Added support for XSO's OSC parameters to provide some form of avatar standardizing in avatar creation. (Our own parameters are still supported of course and contain some unique values still!)
Changes:
- 'Window not found' screen is slightly more useful now. (And I fixed the search button which was broken in some specific situations)
- Added additional checks for failed window captures to further prevent blank white overlays.
Bug fixes:
- Option to use legacy window capture should now persist correctly between sessions.
(p.s - Sorry for the small update, I've been away at VRDays in Rotterdam over the past week!)
