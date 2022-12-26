 Skip to content

Time Loader update for 26 December 2022

Patch 1.066

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear adventurers,

We have added an option to limit the FPS and an option for VSYNC. Please, check it out on Steam.

MERRY XMAS AND HAPPY NEW YEAR.

