Update 4/12/22

An update for List: Game of Candles is now available:
New
- New tutorial for gameplay systems
Fixed
- Fixed bathroom collision "stuck" bug
- Fixed Trigger Issues related to moving walls
- Fixed Baby Doll not opening doors
Updated
- Updated Settings menu for easier use
- Updated Ladders, they are now easier to see
- Updated Ladders, difficulty settings now changes ladder climb speed
- Updated Candles, they now have a green flame when protecting a window
- Updated the thing outside, it can now be seen through the windows
Build .74
Changed files in this update