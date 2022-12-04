 Skip to content

List: Game of Candles update for 4 December 2022

Update 4/12/22

Update 4/12/22

Build 10074433

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update for List: Game of Candles is now available:

New

  • New tutorial for gameplay systems

Fixed

  • Fixed bathroom collision "stuck" bug
  • Fixed Trigger Issues related to moving walls
  • Fixed Baby Doll not opening doors

Updated

  • Updated Settings menu for easier use
  • Updated Ladders, they are now easier to see
  • Updated Ladders, difficulty settings now changes ladder climb speed
  • Updated Candles, they now have a green flame when protecting a window
  • Updated the thing outside, it can now be seen through the windows

Build .74

