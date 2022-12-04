Aerofly FS 2 V2.06.09.15 fixes an issue on Mac OS computers with older graphic cards. The latest update causes a crash on a few older graphic cards. This issue should be fixed now.
Aerofly FS 2 Flight Simulator update for 4 December 2022
Aerofly FS 2 Version 2.06.09.15 ( 2022-12-04, macOS only )
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Aerofly FS 2 Flight Simulator MacOS Binaries Depot 434034
Changed files in this update