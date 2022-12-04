 Skip to content

Aerofly FS 2 Flight Simulator update for 4 December 2022

Aerofly FS 2 Version 2.06.09.15 ( 2022-12-04, macOS only )

Share · View all patches · Build 10074411 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Aerofly FS 2 V2.06.09.15 fixes an issue on Mac OS computers with older graphic cards. The latest update causes a crash on a few older graphic cards. This issue should be fixed now.

Changed files in this update

Aerofly FS 2 Flight Simulator MacOS Binaries Depot 434034
