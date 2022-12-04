 Skip to content

I Fetch Rocks update for 4 December 2022

Patch notes for 0.4.3.0

Build 10074387

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Normalized Float Mode toggle switch to the top of arithmetic multiply and divide modules, which changes their behaviour from whole integer operations e.g:
    2 x 2 = 4
    To floating point operations between 0 and 1, e.g:
    0.2 * 0.5 = 0.1

