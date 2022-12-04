- Added Normalized Float Mode toggle switch to the top of arithmetic multiply and divide modules, which changes their behaviour from whole integer operations e.g:
2 x 2 = 4
To floating point operations between 0 and 1, e.g:
0.2 * 0.5 = 0.1
I Fetch Rocks update for 4 December 2022
Patch notes for 0.4.3.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
I Fetch Rocks Content Depot 1543381
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update