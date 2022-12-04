Update 0.7.1

Small update:
- Some minor adjustments,
- Improved display of scores in scenario mode.
We remain at your disposal.
Share the game link if you want to help us.
Comment our game in Steam.
Thanks.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Small update:
We remain at your disposal.
Share the game link if you want to help us.
Comment our game in Steam.
Thanks.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update