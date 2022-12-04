 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

COVID_KILLER update for 4 December 2022

Update 0.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10074385 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update:

  • Some minor adjustments,
  • Improved display of scores in scenario mode.

We remain at your disposal.
Share the game link if you want to help us.
Comment our game in Steam.
Thanks.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1917021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link