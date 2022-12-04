 Skip to content

How to Take Off Your Mask Remastered update for 4 December 2022

Update Notes Dec 4th, 2022

Build 10074236 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the bug which caused the love parameter exceeds the bar's length at the end of Luccretia route, chapter 5B.

How to Take Off Your Mask Remastered WIN Depot 1815751
How to Take Off Your Mask Remastered MAC Depot 1815752
How to Take Off Your Mask Remastered LINUX Depot 1815753
