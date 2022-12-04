 Skip to content

Hypnotizing Beautiful Sisters Who Piss Me Off update for 4 December 2022

Ver1.6

Build 10074023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The dialogue at the beginning of the event is now split between hypnotized and normal states.

Correction of laser hit detection.

Other minor fixes

