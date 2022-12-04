0.8.13 has been released

Adjustments
- The size of "Two-Stage Boost Jump" was changed to 2x2.
- The size of "Enemy Investigation" has been changed to 2x2.
- Sword hit detection has been increased.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that the header disappears on other PCs when the left hand is not equipped.
- Fixed a bug that the animation does not play on other PCs when the left hand is not equipped.
- Fixed a bug that caused sword moves to not hit on other PCs if the left hand is not equipped.
- Fixed a bug that made it appear as if the player had SP on other PCs, even if the player did not have SP.
