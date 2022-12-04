 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 4 December 2022

0.8.13 has been released

Build 10073769 · Last edited by Wendy

Adjustments

  • The size of "Two-Stage Boost Jump" was changed to 2x2.
  • The size of "Enemy Investigation" has been changed to 2x2.
  • Sword hit detection has been increased.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that the header disappears on other PCs when the left hand is not equipped.
  • Fixed a bug that the animation does not play on other PCs when the left hand is not equipped.
  • Fixed a bug that caused sword moves to not hit on other PCs if the left hand is not equipped.
  • Fixed a bug that made it appear as if the player had SP on other PCs, even if the player did not have SP.

