Build 1.21

Bug Fixes
- Fixed vent zone clipping into roof 400 7th ave
- Fixed tiller being mislabeled tool wise
- Fixed floating object on tower 2
- Removed numbers on bucket
- added missing fire alarm panels to 500 monroe ave
The Heights
- New Structure fire 35 Cleveland Ave
- Added Venting to multiple structure fires in the row home area
Pedestrians
- Removed them for now on the heights
Full Update notes can be found on the discord. For DEFAULT this is a combination of all patch notes from 1.10 - 1.21
Changed files in this update