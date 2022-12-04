 Skip to content

Into The Flames update for 4 December 2022

Build 1.21

Build 1.21

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed vent zone clipping into roof 400 7th ave
  • Fixed tiller being mislabeled tool wise
  • Fixed floating object on tower 2
  • Removed numbers on bucket
  • added missing fire alarm panels to 500 monroe ave

The Heights

  • New Structure fire 35 Cleveland Ave
  • Added Venting to multiple structure fires in the row home area

Pedestrians

  • Removed them for now on the heights

Full Update notes can be found on the discord. For DEFAULT this is a combination of all patch notes from 1.10 - 1.21

