- Bugfix: In Domination mode, if a ship had more resources than storage designated for them, then the "Restock Resources" option could be used to get infinite money.
- Bugfix: Crash when double-clicking on a mission objective in the current star system while viewing the galaxy map.
- Bugfix: Weapons would continue to shoot at enemy crew even after their ship was defeated. (This was a bug with the previous patch.)
- Bugfix: Switching between ship editor modes (build/paint/resources/crew) would cause the view to zoom out. (This was a bug with the previous patch.)
- Bugfix: The text in the in-game chat text input box could become significantly offset when clicking on it.
- Bugfix: The text in popup text input dialogs was slightly offset.
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 4 December 2022
Update 0.20.27 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
