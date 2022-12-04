 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 4 December 2022

1.38.4.8 (version 1535)

Share · View all patches · Build 10073384 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Dutch, English, Finnish, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Polish, Portuguese - Portugal, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

English Localization

  • SFUI_LoginPerfectWorld_Offline20221206: 亲爱的玩家：为响应相关通知，CS:GO将于2022年12月6日（周二）0:00 – 23:59停服一天，感谢各位玩家的支持。

Changed files in this update

Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Common Depot 731
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Win Bin Depot 732
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Mac Bin Depot 733
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Beta Linux Bin Depot 734
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link