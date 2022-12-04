Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 4 December 2022
1.38.4.8 (version 1535)
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Dutch, English, Finnish, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Polish, Portuguese - Portugal, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese
English Localization
- SFUI_LoginPerfectWorld_Offline20221206:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Common Depot 731
- Loading history…
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Win Bin Depot 732
- Loading history…
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Mac Bin Depot 733
- Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Beta Linux Bin Depot 734
- Loading history…
Extra notes