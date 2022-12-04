Mega Serval version 1.2 - Now with slide button

Version 1.2 - December 3, 2022
- Changed default controls for controllers from the left stick to the D-Pad. Can be changed back in controls.
- Added dedicated slide button to use at your leisure.
- Reduced Wolf Dive's weapon cost from 4 to 3.
- Increased spread of Wolf Dive's shockwave by 300%.
- Fixed abilities not replenishing ammo before starting race mode.
- Fixed VSync not initializing properly on boot.
- Fixed issue with ending the credits.
- Fixed Margay getting locked into her singing animation in some instances.
- Updated the credits.
- Minor level modifications.
