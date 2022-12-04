 Skip to content

Mega Serval update for 4 December 2022

Mega Serval version 1.2 - Now with slide button

Build 10073211 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.2 - December 3, 2022

  • Changed default controls for controllers from the left stick to the D-Pad. Can be changed back in controls.
  • Added dedicated slide button to use at your leisure.
  • Reduced Wolf Dive's weapon cost from 4 to 3.
  • Increased spread of Wolf Dive's shockwave by 300%.
  • Fixed abilities not replenishing ammo before starting race mode.
  • Fixed VSync not initializing properly on boot.
  • Fixed issue with ending the credits.
  • Fixed Margay getting locked into her singing animation in some instances.
  • Updated the credits.
  • Minor level modifications.

