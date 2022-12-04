 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dwarf's Adventure update for 4 December 2022

Patch 0.44

Share · View all patches · Build 10073163 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed workshop levels that were showing only the latest level subscribed
-Fixed restart game with UI controls

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2095431
  • Loading history…
Depot 2095432
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link