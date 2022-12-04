 Skip to content

Redemption's Guild update for 4 December 2022

Patch 0.906 is now live!

Patch 0.906 · Build 10073046

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • (Multiplayer) Combat music will now play for the proper length while playing in a party.
  • (Elementalist) Tome spell slinging will now work properly while in a party.
  • (Elementalist) Fixed an issue where the left hand class ability UI would show while playing an elementalist. Elementalists should not have a class ability UI.
  • (Cleric) Wisp will no longer disappear if you change scene while the wisp is not in your possession.
  • (Abilities General) Fixed an issue where default spells could no longer be cast if you selected an ability while it was on cooldown.
  • (Notebook - Questing Page) Quests will now say "Completed" if they have been turned in.
  • (Auroris Altar) Auroris Altars will now replenish the players potion once approached and the potion is not 100% filled. (Tip: If your potion is almost full, it's recommended to save the Auroris Altar potion refill until it's nearly empty. Just don't forget to go back to activate the altar!)
  • (Questing) Fixed an issue where the quest failure audio would player when loading into the tavern.
  • (Potion) The potion can no longer be corked/uncorcked with the grip button.
  • (Notebook - Network Page) The network (multiplayer) page now shows a message when leaving or joining a room.
  • (Wardrobe) Fixed an issue where equipment material would look incorrect when changing back to default gear.
  • (Arena) The play button will now disappear when the arena is active.
  • (Arena) The arena round count and time resets will now reset once the arena is inactive.
  • (Labyrinth) Torvis has now upgraded his weapon to a hammer!
  • (Labyrinth) Added some more props to Torvis' room.
  • (Knight) Adjusted the default knight chest piece slightly, as it was previously too big.
  • (Oculus Rift) Fixed an issue where controllers would constantly vibrate.
    • (Loot) Slightly decreased loot drop chance.

