UI Primitive Menu Patch

New Primitive Menu (WIP)
- Pause menu added
- Quality option added
- Sensitivity option added
- Volume option added
- Fullscreen/Window option added
Additional Support
- Added support for Nintendo Switch Controllers (Beta)
Minor Changes/Optimizations/Bug Fixes
- Overall game performance has been improved
- Ghost race soft lock has been fixed
- Game can now be exited normally
- Beating the game now can take you back to the starting menu
- Collisions added for Portal Statues
- Added new graphic when collecting pumpkins for Jack
Changed files in this update