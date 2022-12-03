 Skip to content

Escape Halloween Forest update for 3 December 2022

UI Primitive Menu Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Primitive Menu (WIP)

  1. Pause menu added
  2. Quality option added
  3. Sensitivity option added
  4. Volume option added
  5. Fullscreen/Window option added

Additional Support

  1. Added support for Nintendo Switch Controllers (Beta)

Minor Changes/Optimizations/Bug Fixes

  1. Overall game performance has been improved
  2. Ghost race soft lock has been fixed
  3. Game can now be exited normally
  4. Beating the game now can take you back to the starting menu
  5. Collisions added for Portal Statues
  6. Added new graphic when collecting pumpkins for Jack

Changed files in this update

Depot 1774119
