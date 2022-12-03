 Skip to content

The Otherwilde update for 3 December 2022

2.1 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10072782 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2.1
-Hotfix for loading bug
-Fixed fountaining animals
-Fixed critical save / load issue.
-Updated durability bar.
-Fixed damage multiplier and resistance issues that occasionally came up.
-Fixed farm crop static mesh on client side.
-Updated threat system, should be more !fun! now.

