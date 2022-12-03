2.1
-Hotfix for loading bug
-Fixed fountaining animals
-Fixed critical save / load issue.
-Updated durability bar.
-Fixed damage multiplier and resistance issues that occasionally came up.
-Fixed farm crop static mesh on client side.
-Updated threat system, should be more !fun! now.
The Otherwilde update for 3 December 2022
2.1 Hotfix
2.1
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update