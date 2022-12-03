 Skip to content

九霄大陆 update for 3 December 2022

《九霄大陆》Update Version 1.0.1

Build 10072771

Patchnotes via Steam Community

大家好，非常感谢你们对于《九霄大陆》的支持，很抱歉我们还有很多不足之处，但希望你们的包容能让我们走的更远，我们会继续完善游戏，谢谢你们。

【更新日志】[Version 1.0.1]

添加：

  • 新增背包系统.
  • 新增帮助提示面板

调整：

  • 调整基础参数

修复:

  • 修复了底层逻辑 BUG
  • 修复了其它出错的bug

九霄大陆开发组

