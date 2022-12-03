《九霄大陆》Update Version 1.0.1

大家好，非常感谢你们对于《九霄大陆》的支持，很抱歉我们还有很多不足之处，但希望你们的包容能让我们走的更远，我们会继续完善游戏，谢谢你们。
【更新日志】[Version 1.0.1]
添加：
- 新增背包系统.
- 新增帮助提示面板
调整：
- 调整基础参数
修复:
- 修复了底层逻辑 BUG
- 修复了其它出错的bug
九霄大陆开发组
